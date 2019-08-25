Idaho Governor Vows to Fight Court Ruling Requiring State to Provide Gender Reassignment Surgery for Inmate

Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) vowed to fight a court decision Friday ruling that the state must provide a multi-thousand dollar gender reassignment surgery for a convicted sex offender.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill’s ruling Friday regarding inmate Adree Edmo, who is serving a ten-year prison sentence for sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy when he was 22. Edmo was reportedly diagnosed with gender dysphoria and has tried to castrate himself twice.

“She suffers every single day while they have denied this treatment to her for years and there can be no reason justifying Idaho’s continued refusal to provide her care except bias,” Edmo’s attorney Lori Rifkin said, according to Fox 13.

The court ruled that the state’s refusal to provide surgery violated the Eighth Amendment. – READ MORE