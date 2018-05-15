More Bad News For Dick’s Sporting Goods After Hiring Gun Control Lobbyists

News that Dick’s Sporting Goods has taken its pro-gun control campaign to the next level by hiring three lobbyists to push their agenda has resulted in yet more bad news for the now-politically divisive company: It’s losing vendors at a rapid rate.

Within weeks of announcing its decision to pull all “assault-style” rifles from its stores and impose an age requirement of 21 for all gun purchasers, Dick’s was suffering “deeper-than-expected” losses. Now it’s experiencing a larger-than-expected loss of vendor contracts.

National Review’s Jack Crowe recently reported that Dick’s has just learned that it’s lost three key gun manufacturers. One of them is O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., which announced in a press release Wednesday that it’s officially cutting ties with Dick’s and its subsidiary Field & Stream in direct response to Dick’s anti-Second Amendment campaign – READ MORE

