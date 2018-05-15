Politics TV
Bartiromo: ‘Mind-boggling’ There’s a $47 Trillion Budget Over 10 Years and Can’t Find $25 Billion for the Wall (VIDEO)
.@MariaBartiromo: “It is a little mind-boggling that you have a $47 trillion budget over 10 years and you can’t find $25 billion for the wall.” pic.twitter.com/Sue7RHHjTr
— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2018
During Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Sunday,” Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo called it “mind-boggling” that there is a $47 trillion budget but no money readily available to be spent on building the United States-Mexico border wall. – READ MORE
