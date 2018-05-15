True Pundit

Bartiromo: ‘Mind-boggling’ There’s a $47 Trillion Budget Over 10 Years and Can’t Find $25 Billion for the Wall (VIDEO)

Posted on
During Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Sunday,” Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo called it “mind-boggling” that there is a $47 trillion budget but no money readily available to be spent on building the United States-Mexico border wall. – READ MORE

