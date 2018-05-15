Democrat Chuck Schumer Now Completely Agrees With President Trump — America First!

Last month, the Commerce Department banned American companies from selling specialized components to a Chinese telecommunications company called ZTE, saying it had sold technology to Iran, which is forbidden under U.S. sanctions.

President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2018

That prompted Schumer to suddenly think about America.

How about helping some American companies first? https://t.co/S1t2cQ4dwJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 13, 2018

We wonder if the Democrats he leads in the Senate might have found a new slogan for the 2020 presidential campaign, something like, “America First.” Who knows, it just might work. – READ MORE

