California AG: ‘It Is Illegal’ To Ask People If They’re Citizens On A Census; Files Lawsuit Against Trump Admin

On Monday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said that he is filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the decision to add the citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

In a tweet, Becerra wrote: “#BREAKING: Filing suit against @realdonaldtrump’s Administration over decision to add #citizenship question on #2020Census. Including the question is not just a bad idea — it is illegal”

The Trump administration is threatening to derail the integrity of the census by seeking to add a question relating to citizenship to the 2020 census questionnaire. Innocuous at first blush, its effect would be truly insidious. It would discourage noncitizens and their citizen family members from responding to the census, resulting in a less accurate population count.

Including a citizenship question on the 2020 census is not just a bad idea — it is illegal. – READ MORE

