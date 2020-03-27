Dr. Deborah Birx Shreds Media For Salacious Claims: ‘We Don’t Have Evidence Of That’ (VIDEO)

Dr. Deborah Birx, who serves as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, unloaded on the mainstream media during a press conference on Thursday for their COVID-19 reporting that is not backed up by factual realities.

Birx began by highlighting the study in the U.K. that dramatically revised its projections of the total number of deaths projected in the U.K. from “half a million to 20,000.”

Low-key scolding the media, Dr Deborah Birx says the data doesn’t match the doomsday media predictions or analysis. She just destroyed the media narrative coming from CNN, MSNBC and progressive blue checkmarks. They tell @realdonaldtrump to listen to experts. But will THEY? pic.twitter.com/zbbR2vSl2N — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 26, 2020

“So, when people start talking about 20% of a population getting infected,” Birx later added. “It’s very scary, but we don’t have data that matches that based on the experience.”

Birx then unloaded on the media for its claims that there were few, if any, ventilators in New York and that doctors may have to soon make decisions about who lives and who dies. – READ MORE

