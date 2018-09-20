Moon: North and South Korea agree to seek to host 2032 Olympics

North and South Korea have reportedly agreed to jointly seek to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, a significant development in relations on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may seek the Olympic bid, Moon announced in remarks, according to multiple reports.

The agreement comes as part of a deal between the two leaders, signed at their summit in Pyongyang on Tuesday.

The two Koreas marched under the Korean Unification flag at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, earlier this year.