MEDIA FALSELY CLAIMS TRUMP CALLED THE FBI ‘A CANCER’

Members of the media falsely claimed that President Donald Trump called the FBI “a cancer” in a recent interview with The Hill.

The president told The Hill in an interview Tuesday night that he thinks it would be his “crowning achievement” if he were able to “expose something that is truly a cancer in our country,” referring to FBI corruption.

The New York Times’ Peter Baker asserted that Trump was calling the FBI itself a “cancer.”

Trump calls FBI "truly a cancer in our country" and says exposing its corruption will be "one of my crowning achievements." ⁦@jsolomonReports⁩ ⁦@BuckSexton⁩ https://t.co/Y6pNeKDeI5 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 19, 2018

