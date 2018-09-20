    True Pundit

    Politics

    MEDIA FALSELY CLAIMS TRUMP CALLED THE FBI ‘A CANCER’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Members of the media falsely claimed that President Donald Trump called the FBI “a cancer” in a recent interview with The Hill.

    The president told The Hill in an interview Tuesday night that he thinks it would be his “crowning achievement” if he were able to “expose something that is truly a cancer in our country,” referring to FBI corruption.

    The New York Times’ Peter Baker asserted that Trump was calling the FBI itself a “cancer.”

    Members of the media falsely claimed that President Donald Trump called the FBI “a cancer” in a recent interview with The Hill.

    The president told The Hill in an interview Tuesday night that he thinks it would be his “crowning achievement” if he were able to “expose something that is truly a cancer in our country,” referring to FBI corruption.- READ MORE

     

    Media Falsely Claims Trump Called The FBI ‘A Cancer’
    Media Falsely Claims Trump Called The FBI ‘A Cancer’

    More fake news

    dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: