    True Pundit

    Politics

    Clinton expects ‘wholesale’ firings by Trump after midterms

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Hillary Clinton warned Tuesday night that she worries President Trump will “wholesale fire” members of his administration who disagree with him after the midterm election, a scenario she cast as evidence to elect Democrats as a check on the president.

    Clinton told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that a recent anonymous op-ed in The New York Times and anecdotes in Bob Woodward’s recent book provide evidence that Trump is “close to being uncontrollable.”

    “If we don’t have one or both houses of Congress in place, he will be even more uncontrollable and unaccountable,” Clinton said. “He will fire people in the White House. He will fire people in his administration who he thinks are crossing him, questioning him, undermining him.” – READ MORE

     

    Clinton expects ‘wholesale’ firings by Trump after midterms
    Clinton expects ‘wholesale’ firings by Trump after midterms

    Hillary Clinton warned Tuesday night that she worries President Trump will "wholesale fire" members of his administration who disagree with him after the midterm election, a scenario she cast as evidence to elect Democrats as a chec

    TheHill TheHill
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: