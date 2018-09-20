Clinton expects ‘wholesale’ firings by Trump after midterms

Hillary Clinton warned Tuesday night that she worries President Trump will “wholesale fire” members of his administration who disagree with him after the midterm election, a scenario she cast as evidence to elect Democrats as a check on the president.

Clinton told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that a recent anonymous op-ed in The New York Times and anecdotes in Bob Woodward’s recent book provide evidence that Trump is “close to being uncontrollable.”

JUST IN: Hillary Clinton tells @Maddow that she predicts that President Trump "is going to wholesale fire people" after the midterms, and "he will be even more uncontrollable" if the Democrats don't flip one or more houses of Congress. pic.twitter.com/FvOsEXDZpv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 19, 2018

"If we don't have one or both houses of Congress in place, he will be even more uncontrollable and unaccountable," Clinton said. "He will fire people in the White House. He will fire people in his administration who he thinks are crossing him, questioning him, undermining him."