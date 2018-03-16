True Pundit

CNN anchor flirts on air with new Dem Rep: ‘Do you think the president is better looking than you?’ (VIDEO)

It’s likely Conor Lamb wishes he had that 5 minutes back — as do the dozens of Americans watching that morning.

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota gushed over the winner in a Pennsylvania special election this week.

After playing a clip of President Trump calling him “Lamb the sham” and claiming he was “better looking” than the Democratic candidate, Camerota asked, “Do you think the president is better looking than you?” with a smirk. – READ MORE

