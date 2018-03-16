Politics TV
CNN anchor flirts on air with new Dem Rep: ‘Do you think the president is better looking than you?’ (VIDEO)
It’s likely Conor Lamb wishes he had that 5 minutes back — as do the dozens of Americans watching that morning.
CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota gushed over the winner in a Pennsylvania special election this week.
How embarrassing for her! @CNN’s Allison Camerota makes a complete fool out of herself! Blushes and flirts with @ConorLambPA! She literally asks him if he’s better looking than @realDonaldTrump! You can tell he think she’s ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/y2laS9XjFe
— GITMO 🇺🇸 (@President1Trump) March 15, 2018
After playing a clip of President Trump calling him “Lamb the sham” and claiming he was “better looking” than the Democratic candidate, Camerota asked, “Do you think the president is better looking than you?” with a smirk. – READ MORE
