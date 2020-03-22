Monica Lewinsky Urges Her 750,000 Followers To Send Feces To White House

The former White House intern who had sexual relations with President Bill Clinton in the Oval Office has finally weighed in on the White House response to the coronavirus.

Monica Lewinsky asked her 750,000 Twitter followers to mail feces to the White House.

“They’ve now decided they will test EVERYONE for the Covid-19 Virus. Please send a stool sample to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20500,” she wrote. – READ MORE

