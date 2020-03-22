Pelosi Calls McConnell’s Coronavirus Relief Proposal a ‘Non-Starter’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is criticizing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) coronavirus relief package, describing it as a “non-starter.”

Pelosi released a letter on Friday to her fellow House Democrats amid House and Senate discussions about the proposal.

Her statement argues that the proposed package appears more favorable to corporations than families in need.

The proposal —now coined the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act— has different elements including providing individuals with $1,200. Households with couples filing joint tax returns would receive a total of $2,400.

However, the proposed amounts are contingent on income caps. Pelosi argues that the American people are in need of direct help.

In her statement, she rejected the proposal as she argued that it is “not at all pro-worker and puts corporations ahead of working people.” In short, Pelosi described the written proposed bill as “a non-starter.” – READ MORE

