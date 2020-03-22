Illinois Governor Lists Gun Stores as ‘Essential,’ Exempts Them from Forced Shutdown

When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) issued an executive order Friday to put a statewide shutdown in place, he exempted gun and ammunition stores by labeling them “essential.”

The order, titled “Executive Order in Response to COVID-19 (COVID-19 Executive Order No. 8),” contains various headings, under which are listings of businesses considered “essential” for day-to-day life. Under the heading, “Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations,” the order makes clear that “firearm and ammunition suppliers and retailers” can remain open, noting that they serve the purposes of “safety and security.”

The Second Amendment Foundation’s Alan Gottlieb reacted to Pritzker’s recognition of the “essential” nature of firearms to the American life by saying, “When an anti-gun Democrat Governor declares that essential businesses includes firearm and ammunition suppliers and retailers for purposes of safety and security, that is really a big deal. Every Governor should copy the Illinois example when issuing stay in place and business closure orders in the face of the Corona Virus.” – READ MORE

