Monica Lewinsky: My relationship with Bill Clinton began with ‘a gross abuse of power’

Monica Lewinsky now believes her affair with former President Bill Clinton started with “a gross abuse of power” in the wake of the #MeToo sexual misconduct movement,

“I am in awe of the sheer courage of the women who have stood up and begun to confront entrenched beliefs and institutions,” Lewinsky wrote in Vanity Fair ahead of the 20th anniversary this March of independent counsel Ken Starr’s investigation which expanded to include her relationship with president.

Lewinsky argued “something fundamentally changed in our society in 1998,” when the affair first came to light, “and it is changing again as we enter in the second year of the Trump presidency.”

But she acknowledged she was still unsure where she “fit in personally” within the movement. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *