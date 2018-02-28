Hope Hicks refuses to answer questions at House Intelligence Committee

White House communications director Hope Hicks declined on Tuesday to answer questions from House Intelligence Committee lawmakers about her time with the Trump campaign transition team, and her time at the White House.

“I have less hope we’ll get all the answers,” Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., told reporters Tuesday amid Hicks’ testimony to the committee. Hicks arrived on Capitol Hill around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Quigley said she didn’t assert executive privilege, but was instead “following the orders of the White House not to answer certain questions.”

“Anyone who doesn’t answer questions, they ought to be subpoenaed going forward,” Quigley said, but it did not appear that the Republican majority on the committee was ready to issue a subpoena yet. – READ MORE

