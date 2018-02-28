True Pundit

Politics

David Hogg defends sheriff, attacks Trump as draft dodging coward owned by the NRA

Posted on by
Share:

Face of Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting challenges president to ‘please prove me wrong’

The student who’s become the face of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting victims taunted President Trump on Twitter over his draft status.

David Hogg tagged the president’s account @realdonaldtrump in a Monday night post that defended Sheriff Scott Israel saying he wasn’t a coward and implied that Mr. Trump was one. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

David Hogg attacks Trump as draft-dodging coward owned by the NRA
David Hogg attacks Trump as draft-dodging coward owned by the NRA

David Hogg tagged the president’s account @realdonaldtrump in a post that defended Sheriff Scott Israel saying he wasn’t a coward and implied that Mr. Trump was one.
The Washington Times The Washington Times
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: