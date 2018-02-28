David Hogg defends sheriff, attacks Trump as draft dodging coward owned by the NRA

Face of Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting challenges president to ‘please prove me wrong’

The student who’s become the face of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting victims taunted President Trump on Twitter over his draft status.

Calling the sheriff a coward is so ironic coming from a man who evaded the draft multiple times due to his power and influence. @realDonaldTrump you’re a hypocrite that is owned by the NRA please prove me wrong. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 27, 2018

David Hogg tagged the president’s account @realdonaldtrump in a Monday night post that defended Sheriff Scott Israel saying he wasn’t a coward and implied that Mr. Trump was one. – READ MORE

