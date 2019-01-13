Mom ‘sickened’ by ‘racist’ toy from son’s Kinder Egg candy

Parents have expressed outrage over the “racist” design of a limited edition Kinder Egg toy, with one mum saying that she was “sickened”. The popular chocolate treat contained a plastic cartoon egg holding three balloons with a “K” stamped on each one.

Kimberley, from Victoria, Australia, said that she immediately felt sick at the thought that her 15-month-son could have played with the toy.

She told parenting website Kidspot: “This is a massive oversight that anyone could have seen.”

“It’s also hard to find something to say as the initials of Kinder Surprise aren’t KKK. It raises questions as to what the company supports and if this is subliminal marketing.”

Another woman shared a picture of the toy on Facebook with the comment: “Look what my niece (of mixed race) just found in her Kinder Surprise – KKK… what on earth Kinder?”

The confectionery company, who claim that they never intended the toy to be offensive said that it had been part of the limited edition collection to celebrate 50 years.