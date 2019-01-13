Campus police want students to report acts of ‘bias’

Social media posts from the University of Illinois campus police are encouraging students to report “acts of intolerance” to the school’s Bias Assessment and Response Team.

At least one officer for the University of Illinois is a member of the school’s bias response team. This certainly conflates physical safety with being uncomfortable around non-politically correct individuals.

So what is bias, according to the Bias Assessment and Response Team? They define it as “actions or expressions that are motivated, at least in part, by prejudice against or hostility toward a person (or group) because of that person’s (or group’s) actual or perceived age, disability/ability status, ethnicity, gender, gender identity/expression, national origin, race, religion/spirituality, sexual orientation, socioeconomic class, etc.”

Those reported for bias may be required to participate in mediation, “educational conversations,” or “resolution agreements” and may receive referrals to other offices at the school. In some cases, incidents which are deemed as possible violations of the Student Code can be forwarded to the Student Discipline System. – READ MORE