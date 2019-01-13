Ex-CIA Interrogator: Dems Comparing Shutdown to Hostage Situation Is a ‘Narcissistic Power Grab’

Dr. James Mitchell, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former CIA interrogator, blasted Democrats for likening the partial government shutdown to a hostage situation.

A multitude of top Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and Sen. Charles Schumer (N.Y.), have recently said President Trump has taken Americans “hostage” by not opening up the government.

Mitchell, who interrogated 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, said Saturday on Fox & Friends that the true hostage-takers are the Democrats themselves.

“They’re using the federal employees as human shields in order to keep the southern border open to illegal immigration,” he said.

He added that Democrats’ rhetoric is “all about votes” and denying Trump from keeping his campaign promises.

“It’s a petty, childish, narcissistic power grab in order to aggrandize themselves. And calling a hostage-taker actually, I think, hides the truth of what’s going on,” Mitchell said. – READ MORE