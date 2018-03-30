Security
Mom ‘overwhelmed’ by son’s autism tried to decapitate him with bow saw, police say
ASPEN HILL, Md. – A Maryland mother accused of trying to kill her son with a bow saw told hospital staff she was “overwhelmed” by the boy’s autism and feared he would be a burden on society according to WJLA.
Kristina Petrie, 46, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and child abuse in the March 12 incident.
According to charging documents obtained by WJLA, Petrie’s 11-year-old son came home from school that Monday and saw his younger brother in tears and his mother crying one minute, then laughing the next.
After the boy went to his room to play video games, his mother allegedly followed him up. With a bow saw in hand, she asked him why he wasn’t doing homework instead.
The boy tried to run, but his mother gave chase, according to the document, pinning him down and pulling the long-toothed saw back and forth across the boy’s neck “multiple times” while crying and screaming. The 11-year-old somehow managed to rip the bow saw out of his mother’s hand and run to safety, the document says. – READ MORE
