True Pundit

Politics

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Says ‘No One’ Is Calling for 2A Repeal — Here’s How Wrong He Is

Posted on by
Share:

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Wednesday there’s “no one” calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment, but he’s wrong.

However, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called for the repeal of the Second Amendment just one day before Cuomo made his sweeping declaration.

In an op-ed for The New York Times, Stevens urged those participating in the March for Our Lives to “seek more effective and more lasting reform” by demanding “a repeal of the Second Amendment.”

And during Saturday’s March for Our Lives, student activists exclaimed guns “don’t protect” while the 11-year-old granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. declared she wanted to live in a gun-free world. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

CNN's Chris Cuomo Says 'No One' Is Calling for 2A Repeal — Here's How Wrong He Is
CNN's Chris Cuomo Says 'No One' Is Calling for 2A Repeal — Here's How Wrong He Is

“This is a lot of bunk.”
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: