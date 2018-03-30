CNN’s Chris Cuomo Says ‘No One’ Is Calling for 2A Repeal — Here’s How Wrong He Is

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Wednesday there’s “no one” calling for the repeal of the Second Amendment, but he’s wrong.

this is a lot of bunk. no one calling for 2A repeal. stop with the bogeymen. we need to stop the shootings and have a rational conversation about what can be done. https://t.co/P2MYoY4EtO — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 28, 2018

However, former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens called for the repeal of the Second Amendment just one day before Cuomo made his sweeping declaration.

In an op-ed for The New York Times, Stevens urged those participating in the March for Our Lives to “seek more effective and more lasting reform” by demanding “a repeal of the Second Amendment.”

And during Saturday’s March for Our Lives, student activists exclaimed guns “don’t protect” while the 11-year-old granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. declared she wanted to live in a gun-free world. – READ MORE

