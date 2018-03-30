Dad Crashes Daughter’s Marriage Proposal In Epic Fashion: ‘SAY NO’

When you imagine the day your boyfriend of two years asks you that one special question that will change your life forever, you probably don’t envision your dad in the distance holding a sign that reads, “SAY NO.”

But this is exactly what happened to Nevada woman Allison Barron.

https://twitter.com/allison_barron/status/977786096229654528

Her father Jake Barron crashed her marriage proposal from boyfriend Levi Bliss on Saturday in epic fashion. As Bliss was down on one knee and asking her to be his, Allison caught a glimpse of her father standing atop a nearby hill with the hilarious sign. Allison said she immediately burst into laughter, as did Levi.

On Sunday, Allison posted photos from the proposal, including her father’s homemade sign, and captioned the tweet, “My dad had other ideas..” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1