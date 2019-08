MODELING AGENCY PROVIDED JEFFREY EPSTEIN WITH OVER 1000 UNDERAGE GIRLS

Millionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly provided with underage girls ages 12 and up through a French modeling agency, new reports reveal.

One of Epstein’s partners, Jean-Luc Bruno, was suspected of providing the pedophile with minors for the purpose of sexually assaulting them. Bruno opened an international modeling agency by the name of MC2 through which he managed to collect approximately 1000 teenage girls for Epstein.

According to testimony’s by some of Bruno’s previous employees, he would obtain visas for the girls into the United States and would even join some of Epstein’s journeys around the world.

The Jewish millionaire was arrested in July in an airport in New Jersey after leaving Paris where he stayed for three weeks. Epstein stayed in Paris 11 times throughout the last year before his arrest, reports claim.

Epstein even owned an apartment in the heart of Paris, where many underage women were seen alongside celebrities, whose names were banned from advertising.

One of the key testimonies in the case against Epstein claims that she was working for Bruno’s modeling agency when she was raped by him and the owner of a hotel chain in southern France. – READ MORE