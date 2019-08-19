Jeffrey Epstein used his wealth to avoid his prison cell, empty out vending machines while in jail

A new report reveals that Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker, used his considerable wealth to buy himself special treatment while he was a prison at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Perhaps the most conspicuous example of this is how Epstein, who despised his vermin-infested jail cell, would pay for his lawyers to visit him throughout the bulk of the day so that he could avoid his room as much as possible, according to The New York Times. As the Times reported:

He paid numerous lawyers to visit the jail for as many as 12 hours a day, giving him the right to see them in a private meeting room. Mr. Epstein was there for so long that he often appeared bored, sitting in silence with his lawyers, according to people who saw the meetings. While they were there, he and his entourage regularly emptied the two vending machines of drinks and snacks.

Another possible example of special treatment was when Epstein was taken off of suicide watch after only six days. Dr. Ziv Cohen, a forensic psychiatrist who frequently evaluates inmates at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, told the Times that “any case where someone had a proven or suspected serious suicide attempt, that would be unusual to within two to three weeks take them off suicide watch.”

Although Epstein claimed that his cell mate had tried to assault him during the first alleged suicide attempt, many prison-wise officials were skeptical of his claim. The conditions of being on suicide watch are, according to the Times, quite bleak compared to what a man used to living in luxury would have been accustomed to. – READ MORE