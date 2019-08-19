Afghanistan wedding hall suicide bombing leaves at least 63 dead, more than 180 others wounded

At least 63 people were killed and nearly 200 others were wounded by a suicide bomber at a wedding hall in Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.

The attacker set off the explosives among the roughly 1,200 guests at the event at the Dubai City wedding hall in Kabul, Nusrat Rahimi, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, told The Associated Press. An affiliate group of the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

“There are so many dead and wounded,” survivor Ahmad Omid said. “I was with the groom in the other room when we heard the blast and then I couldn’t find anyone. Everyone was lying all around the hall.”

The blast, which left 182 people injured, occurred in a western Kabul neighborhood that’s home to many of the country’s minority Shiite Hazara community, was the deadliest attack in Kabul this year. – READ MORE