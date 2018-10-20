    True Pundit

    SHOCK: Police remove more than 30 infant remains from Funeral Home

    Investigators raided Perry Funeral Home late Friday afternoon and have removed more than 30 infant remains, according to Detroit Police.

    Officers are still counting the remains. The conditions of the fetuses are unknown.

    Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced the investigation into Perry Funeral Home located on Trumbull Avenue early Friday.

    Detroit Police remove more than 63 infant remains from Perry Funeral Home

    Investigators raided Perry Funeral Home late Friday afternoon and have removed nearly 63 infant remains, according to Detroit Police. 

