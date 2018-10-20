SHOCK: Police remove more than 30 infant remains from Funeral Home

Investigators raided Perry Funeral Home late Friday afternoon and have removed more than 30 infant remains, according to Detroit Police.

Officers are still counting the remains. The conditions of the fetuses are unknown.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced the investigation into Perry Funeral Home located on Trumbull Avenue early Friday. READ MORE:

