Mnuchin: Fed To Make $4 Trillion In Business Loans, Send $3,000 Checks To Family Of Four

The US, in conjunction with the Federal Reserve, will lend up to $4 trillion to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“Working with the Federal Reserve — we’ll have up to $4 trillion of liquidity that we can use to support the economy,” he told Fox News on Sunday.

“Those are broad-based lending programs. … We can leverage our equity working with the Federal Reserve,” he added.

Secretary Mnuchin joined FOX News Sunday to discuss the latest economic relief package being discussed on Capitol Hill amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some highlights include small business loans, direct deposits, and enhanced unemployment insurance. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/1eZKI15ONC — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) March 22, 2020

“The president is very determined to protect American workers. The first part are what I call small business retention loans. If you’re a small business, you’ll get two weeks of cash flow to pay your workers. You’ll also get some overhead, and if you do that, your loans will be forgiven.” -Steven Mnuchin

Mnuchin said the plan should help small and large businesses “get through the next 90 to 120 days.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --