‘Legitimate Question My A**’: Brit Hume Rips NBC Reporter Spanked By Trump For ‘Nasty’ Question At Coronavirus Briefing (VIDEO)

Journalist Brit Hume worked for 23 years with ABC News before becoming anchor and managing editor of “Special Report” on Fox News. During his time with ABC, Hume served as chief White House correspondent from 1989 to 1996, so he knows a thing or two about covering the President of the United States.

On Friday, Hume weighed in on the heated exchange between NBC correspondent Peter Alexander, who asked what President Trump considered a “nasty question.” Hume responded to a post on Twitter by journalist David French, who wrote, “This was a legitimate question, the response is inexcusable.”

Legitimate question my a**. It was the kind of bullsh*t gotcha question which hack WH reporters have been asking for decades. But instead of going off on the reporter, Trump should have said the whole briefing in all its particulars was a message to people who are scared. https://t.co/Qg0lYC1fxk — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 20, 2020

“Legitimate question my a**,” Hume wrote. “It was the kind of bullsh*t gotcha question which hack WH reporters have been asking for decades. But instead of going off on the reporter, Trump should have said the whole briefing in all its particulars was a message to people who are scared,” Hume added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --