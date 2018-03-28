Mitt Romney: I’m ‘more of a hawk on immigration’ than Trump

U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney told a Utah crowd Monday that he’s “more of a hawk on immigration” than President Trump and opposes giving DACA recipients a path to citizenship.

During a Q&A session sponsored by the Utah County Republican Women in Provo, the former Republican presidential nominee touted his conservative credentials as more right-leaning than he appeared during the 2012 campaign.

“For instance, I’m a deficit hawk,” Mr. Romney said, the Daily Herald reported. “That makes me more conservative than a lot of Republicans and a lot of Democrats. I’m also more of a hawk on immigration than even the president. My view was these DACA kids shouldn’t all be allowed to stay in the country legally.” – READ MORE

