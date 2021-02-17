Mitt Romney Could Face Censure for Voting to Convict Trump

Some Utah Republicans are rumbling in disgust over Republican Sen. Mitt Romney’s vote to convict former President Donald Trump during Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

Although seven Republicans sided with Senate Democrats and voted to convict Trump, the total was far short of the number needed for conviction. Romney had also sided with Senate Democrats in Trump’s 2020 impeachment trial.

Louisiana Republicans have rebuked Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy for his vote against Trump, and pressure is building in Utah for some similar action, according to KUTV.

“I’ve gotten phone calls and emails, and I’m seeing a lot of chat on Facebook that people want to do a measure of censure against Sen. Romney, like we’ve seen against Liz Cheney in Wyoming, and the senator down in Louisiana,” said Bob McEntee, a member of the Utah Republican Party’s State Central Committee.

Brandon Beckham, a GOP State Central Committee member who supported censuring Romney over his 2020 vote, said he “absolutely will” vote to censure Romney for this latest action if the party puts the question up to a vote.- READ MORE

