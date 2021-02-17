Democrat Claims Trump Violated Anti-KKK Law by ‘Inciting’ Capitol Riot

Three days after the U.S. Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump of the charge of “incitement of insurrection” in his second impeachment trial, a Democratic congressman filed a lawsuit accusing Trump of violating an anti-Ku Klux Klan law by inciting the Capitol riot on January 6.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, sued Trump on Tuesday. The lawsuit claims the former president violated a provision of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which Congress passed in response to KKK violence. The act prohibits violence or intimidation meant to prevent Congress or other federal officials from carrying out constitutional duties.

“Fortunately, this hasn’t been used very much,” Joseph Sellers, a lawyer who is representing Thompson, along with the NAACP, told the Associated Press. “But what we see here is so unprecedented that it’s really reminiscent of what gave rise to the enactment of this legislation right after the Civil War.”

“The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded at the Save America rally and the storming of the Capitol was no accident or coincidence,” the lawsuit alleges. “It was the intended and foreseeable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College.” – READ MORE

