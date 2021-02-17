51 Lawmakers Warn Biden Immigration Order Could Make Border Crisis ‘Catastrophic Overnight’

Dozens of House Republicans recently warned in a letter to President Joe Biden that his immigration policies, combined with an executive order he signed, are threatening to turn the crisis on the southern border into an all out “catastrophe overnight.”

“Biden has stopped construction of the wall at the southern border, proposed a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants, strengthened protections for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and sought to impose a 100-day moratorium on deportations,” Fox News reported. “He has also ordered a review of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which keeps migrants in Mexico as they await their immigration hearings.”

The letter specifically called out an executive order signed by Biden earlier this month that threatens to completely send the border crisis into utter chaos:

Notably, the Trump Administration’s policy to use 42 U.S. Code § 265 is perhaps now the only policy ensuring the southern border is not immediately rushed. Unfortunately, however, just last week, you signed another Executive Order threatening the longevity of this crucial policy. If title 42 is indeed rescinded, the daily illegal flow will become catastrophic overnight.

Title 42 gives the federal government the right to ban people from entering the U.S. from foreign countries for purposes related to public health. The Trump administration used Title 42 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Some local law enforcement officials have said that the Biden administration is allowing illegal aliens to enter the U.S. without receiving a coronavirus test to make sure that they do not have the disease that has brought much of the world to its knees over the last year.- READ MORE

