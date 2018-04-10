Politics
Mitch McConnell threatens weekend work on slowed nominations
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned lawmakers on Monday that the Senate would remain in session until all of the week’s pending nominees are cleared. If Democrats employ their typical delaying tactics, that guarantees a weekend session.
“Let me make one thing clear,” the Kentucky Republican said. “The Senate’s workweek will not end until all of these amply qualified nominees are confirmed.”
Six Trump administration nominees are on the Senate calendar this week, including Claria Horn Boom, who was selected to serve as a United States district judge for the Eastern and Western districts of Kentucky. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned lawmakers on Monday that the Senate would remain in session until all of the week’s pending nominees are cleared. If Democrats employ their typical delaying tactics, that guarantees a weekend session.