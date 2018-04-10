Mitch McConnell threatens weekend work on slowed nominations

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warned lawmakers on Monday that the Senate would remain in session until all of the week’s pending nominees are cleared. If Democrats employ their typical delaying tactics, that guarantees a weekend session.

“Let me make one thing clear,” the Kentucky Republican said. “The Senate’s workweek will not end until all of these amply qualified nominees are confirmed.”

Six Trump administration nominees are on the Senate calendar this week, including Claria Horn Boom, who was selected to serve as a United States district judge for the Eastern and Western districts of Kentucky. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1