A Colorado city voted to ban ‘assault weapons’ — but numerous legal questions remain unanswered

The city council of Boulder, Colorado, voted last week to ban “assault weapons,” adding it’s name to the growing list of municipalities seeking to bar the firearms.

The controversial city ordinance, which would also ban bump stocks and high-capacity magazines, passed unanimously on its first reading, according to the Denver Post.

As written, the ordinance would require any city resident with a firearm that falls under the provision to register it in a gun registry with the Boulder Police Department — where a fee will be assessed — or surrender it, according to the Complete Colorado.

According to KUSA-TV, there are certain legal complications that could make the law’s passage “harder than it looks.”

A Colorado law passed in 2003 prevents municipalities in the Centennial State from enacting “an ordinance, regulation, or other law that prohibits the sale, purchase, or possession of a firearm that a person may lawfully sell, purchase, or possess under state or federal law.”

Because of this, David Kopel, a constitutional law professor at the University of Denver, told the Boulder city council they should consult with Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman before enacting and enforcing their ban. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1