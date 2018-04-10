VIDEO: CBS Serenades ‘Legendary,’ ‘Storied’ Joe Kennedy III, Hypes 2020

True Pundit

The appalling way in which Ted Kennedy treated women is currently being exposed in the new film Chappaquiddick. But you wouldn’t know about the sordid legacy of the Kennedy family in the nearly nine minutes CBS spent on Joe Kennedy III. Instead, the network on Friday and Sunday serenaded the “legendary,” storied” Kennedys and hyped Joe Kennedy’s possible presidential run in 2020.

Chappaquiddick and the #MeToo movement never came up in the seven minutes Gayle King devoted to the Massachusetts Congressman on Sunday Morning. King, a Democratic donor as well as weekday co-host, cheered: “Joe Kennedy III remains a rising star, in part because he seems to rise above the fray  and in politics that could be worth everything.”  – READ MORE

