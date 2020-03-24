Collins Says Dems’ Coronavirus Response Is ‘Delay, Delay, Delay’: ‘We Don’t Have Another Day’ (VIDEO)

As lawmakers aim to come together on a third coronavirus relief package, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) says there is no time for delay.

The Maine senator addressed her colleagues from the Senate floor on Monday, the day after she criticized Democratic lawmakers for blocking action on the package proposed. She accused them of “playing with fire.”

Sen. Susan Collins says she “cannot believe that the answer” to the coronavirus crisis from Senate Democrats “is delay, delay, delay. No sense of urgency.” “Never have I seen Republicans and Democrats fail to come together when confronted with a crisis.” https://t.co/qM4f9WeH4R pic.twitter.com/QgWue0UUXH — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2020

“I cannot believe that the answer to this crisis as we move to address the economic consequences that are so severe, for the people of this country, that the answer from our friends on the other side of the aisle is delay, delay, delay,” Collins said, adding, “No sense of urgency.”

"Never have I seen Republicans and Democrats fail to come together when confronted with a crisis."

