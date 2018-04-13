Politics
Missouri State Senator Who Called for President Donald Trump’s Assassination Calls for Slave Reparations
During the debate over a tax bill on April 17, Democrat Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal (University City) took to the Senate floor at the state capital in Jefferson City to demand that the state pass a reparations policy. Chappelle-Nadal also criticized members of her own party for not joining in her effort, the Kansas City Star reported.
Chappelle-Nadal insisted that Democrats like Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) are “no different” than Republicans who generally oppose reparations for slavery.
“Neither one of them give a heck about the black community, only the votes,” Chappelle-Nadal said during her comments on the floor of the Senate. – READ MORE
