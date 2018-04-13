True Pundit

Politics

Missouri State Senator Who Called for President Donald Trump’s Assassination Calls for Slave Reparations

Posted on by
Share:

A Black Missouri State Senator Who Said She Hoped President Donald Trump Would Be Assassinated Is Now Calling For Reparations For Blacks Because Of Slavery.

During the debate over a tax bill on April 17, Democrat Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal (University City) took to the Senate floor at the state capital in Jefferson City to demand that the state pass a reparations policy. Chappelle-Nadal also criticized members of her own party for not joining in her effort, the Kansas City Star reported.

Chappelle-Nadal insisted that Democrats like Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) are “no different” than Republicans who generally oppose reparations for slavery.

“Neither one of them give a heck about the black community, only the votes,” Chappelle-Nadal said during her comments on the floor of the Senate. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Missouri State Senator Who Called for President Donald Trump's Assassination Calls for Slave Reparations
Missouri State Senator Who Called for President Donald Trump's Assassination Calls for Slave Reparations

A black Missouri state senator who said she hoped President Donald Trump would be assassinated is now calling for reparations for blacks because of slavery.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: