Mike Huckabee Unloads on James Comey: ‘He Is Doing It Mostly to Sell Books’ (VIDEO)

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee compared former FBI Director James Comey to “a woman scorned,” suggesting he wanted to bash President Donald Trump out of revenge in order to sell books.

“The truth is his credibility is shot,” Huckabee said of Comey on Thursday. Fox News’ Bill Hemmer had asked Huckabee whether Comey’s upcoming ABC interview — in which he reportedly compares Trump to a “mob boss” — would damage the president.

Huckabee responded by saying that it would do “very little” damage because “ABC is trying to promote ratings and revenue, and James Comey is hawking a book.”

“He is like, you know the old saying, there’s no anger like a woman scorned,” Huckabee added in reference to Comey. Noting how Trump publicly fired Comey, Huckabee said, “He’s out for a little bit of revenge.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1