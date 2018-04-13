True Pundit

Politics TV

Mike Huckabee Unloads on James Comey: ‘He Is Doing It Mostly to Sell Books’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee compared former FBI Director James Comey to “a woman scorned,” suggesting he wanted to bash President Donald Trump out of revenge in order to sell books.

“The truth is his credibility is shot,” Huckabee said of Comey on Thursday. Fox News’ Bill Hemmer had asked Huckabee whether Comey’s upcoming ABC interview — in which he reportedly compares Trump to a “mob boss” — would damage the president.

Huckabee responded by saying that it would do “very little” damage because “ABC is trying to promote ratings and revenue, and James Comey is hawking a book.”

“He is like, you know the old saying, there’s no anger like a woman scorned,” Huckabee added in reference to Comey. Noting how Trump publicly fired Comey, Huckabee said, “He’s out for a little bit of revenge.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Mike Huckabee Unloads on James Comey: 'He Is Doing It Mostly to Sell Books'
Mike Huckabee Unloads on James Comey: 'He Is Doing It Mostly to Sell Books'

"The truth is his credibility is shot."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: