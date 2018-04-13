Facebook is the least-trusted tech company by a country mile

Recode published a new poll showing which tech companies are trusted the least when it comes to handling your data. You can probably guess which company came out the worst, but the data really shows that Facebook is in a league of its own of bad public opinion.

Respondents to Recode‘s survey were asked to choose which company they trust the least with their personal information, from a list of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Lyft, Microsoft, Netflix, Tesla, Twitter, Snap and Uber.

56 percent of respondents put Facebook, with the next-least-trusted company being Google, with a paltry 5 percent. Uber and Twitter finished tied 3rd, with 3 percent, while Snap, Apple, and Amazon were stuck on 2%. The big winners are Microsoft, Lyft, Tesla, and Netflix, who didn’t generate enough responses to even be significant.- READ MORE

