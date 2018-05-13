Missouri Looks to Completely Dismantle Planned Parenthood in Landmark Bill

The Show Me State may have just shown Planned Parenthood the door, at least when it comes to state funding.

Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said the state’s new budget will contain “no loophole” that would allow Planned Parenthood to retain funding, The Associated Press reported.

The Republican-led legislature previously tried to stop taxpayer money from going to the organization by refusing federal dollars that required Planned Parenthood to be reimbursed if low-income Missourians used the organization for women’s services like birth control or cancer screenings.

However, the organization continued to be reimbursed with state money. That’ll change with the latest state spending plan.

On Thursday, Fitzpatrick said that “there should be no loophole that would allow abortion providers to have access” to taxpayer dollars.

According to the Kansas City Star, the language was introduced via a budget amendment by Rep. Robert Ross, who said he “simply do not want our tax dollars being spent providing for abortions, and that’s what I seek to do with this amendment.” – READ MORE

