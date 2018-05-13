Former Obama Officials Show True Colors by Encouraging Europe To Take Action Against US

In an op-ed published by The New York Times on Friday, two men who served on the staff of the National Security Council in the Obama White House openly called for traditional American allies in Europe to take the side of the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism over the leader of their own country.

According to Steven Simon and Jonathan Stevens, President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal is an insult so grievous that European governments should consider pulling their ambassadors out of Washington — and expelling American ambassadors from their own capitals.

First, the two men acknowledge that the different countries of Europe have different leadership, but propose “Europe” acts as a whole as an opponent of the Trump decision on the Iran deal (as though the continent is governed by a bunch of faceless bureaucrats in Brussels).

And they want Europe to defy the Trump administration’s sanctions on Iran by continuing to do business with the murderous mullahs — and make the point with diplomatic strikes of their own against the U.S.

“The European Union could, for instance, announce the withdrawal of member-states’ ambassadors from the United States. Isn’t this what states do when diplomatic partners breach solemn agreements, expose them to security risks and threaten to wreak havoc on their economies? That is, after all, what the administration is threatening to do by courting the risk of a Middle Eastern war and applying secondary sanctions to European companies. Depending on the American response, European capitals might even follow up with expulsion of American ambassadors.” – READ MORE

