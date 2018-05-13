Joe Scarborough Says Trump Doesn’t Deserve to Sit Where Lincoln, Reagan, and FDR Sat: ‘No Moral Authority’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough suggested Friday that President Donald Trump was to blame after one of his aides said they didn’t have to worry about Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) because he would soon die.

“If you have someone that is so devoid of any morality, any humanity, any kindness, then yes, we can’t be shocked that we’re going to see that in the people that work for him,” he said of the Trump administration.

Scarborough went on to call Trump “a man who respects nobody” and said he didn’t deserve to have the same seat in the Oval Office as former Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan, and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Trump, Scarborough said, "has no business sitting in the same chair in the same office" as those presidents. "A disgrace for our country," he remarked.