MIRACLE: Mother injured in Las Vegas mass shooting leaves hospital

Three-and-a-half months after 58 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival, a Valley mother injured in the shooting is ready to leave the hospital after months of recovery.

“My kids and my family, I will not quit on them, and I will not quit on myself,” said Jovanna Calzadillas. “Even though I will not be the same Jovanna, I will come back stronger.”

Jovanna, 30, was shot in the head during Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on October 1. Her brain injury was so severe that doctors did not expect her to live and they spoke with Jovanna’s family about possibly removing her from life support. – READ MORE

An ISIS-supporting media group threatened another Vegas-style massacre in a new propaganda image, yet zeroed in on a Strip hotel other than the Mandalay Bay.

“The disbeliever west will see our power through the jihad of sincere people and the sacrifice of monotheists. We will be generous in shedding your dirty blood unless you embrace Islam or give the jizyah,” states the message, referencing a tax paid by non-Muslims. “However, Las Vegas’ massacre is not far from you.”

The poster distributed online includes a shadowy backdrop of masked jihadists carrying an ISIS flag, hovering over a photo from the Vegas strip. The words “Las Vegas,” crosshairs and flames are positioned over the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The threat was distributed by the Wafa’ Media Foundation, which released numerous threats during the holiday season.– READ MORE

Authorities have yet to uncover a motive in the Las Vegas massacre nearly four months after gunman Stephen Paddock loosed a barrage of bullets on those attending an October country music festival on the Las Vegas strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo also told reporters Friday they believe Paddock acted alone when he opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel, killing 58 people and injuring more than 700 others.

Amid their investigation, detectives also uncovered “several hundred images of child pornography” on his computer’s hard drive. They’re still looking into the source of the illicit photos, according to an 81-page preliminary police report released Friday.

His brother, Bruce, was previously arrested in Los Angeles for possession of child pornography as part of a separate investigation, which began months before the deadly attack. – READ MORE

Three months before killing 58 people and wounding more than 500 in Las Vegas last October, the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history sent emails discussing buying bump stocks, which can make semiautomatic rifles fire hundreds of rounds a minute, media reports on unsealed search warrants showed.

Bump stocks believed to be used in the massacre were found in the 32nd-floor hotel room from where Stephen Paddock fired down on a crowd gathered on a Sunday night for the finale of a country music festival held on the Las Vegas Strip.

The details suggesting the attack may have planned months in advance were part of more than 300 pages of search warrants unsealed by a federal judge in Nevada on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times, one of several publications that sought release of the documents. – READ MORE