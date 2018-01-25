Trump Says He Would ‘Love To’ Answer Special Counsel Mueller’s Question — Under Oath

President Donald Trump said Wednesday night that he is “looking forward” to being questioned by Special Counsel Robert Mueller — under oath — in the investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

“I’m looking forward to it, actually,” Trump said at the White House. As for the session would occur, Trump said, “I guess they’re talking about two or three weeks…. I’d like to do that as soon as possible.”

“But I’d love to do it,” he declared. Trump again insisted there has been no collusion — and no obstruction of justice in the May firing of FBI director James Comey. “Here is the story: There has been no collusion whatsoever. There is no obstruction whatsoever. And I am looking forward to it.”

During an exchange with reporters, Trump vowed to do the interview under oath — “subject to my lawyers.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump should not give special counsel Robert Mueller an interview in his investigation of allegations the chief executive’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russian interests to defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, legal experts contend.

Mueller recently interviewed Attorney General Jeff Sessions and has been in conversation with White House lawyers about a conversation with Trump.

That would be a bad idea, said Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst, who said Trump should never meet with any Justice Department agents about the investigation.

“Never, never, never — in caps — should he [meet with Mueller],” said Napolitano, speaking to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum. “If the feds want to trap you, they are very, very good at doing it … It’s a trap, and he ought to stay away from it.”

Over at CNN, former New York homicide prosecutor Paul Callan wrote last week that “when Mueller is around, silence should be Trump’s golden rule.” If later subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury, Trump should still remain silent, Callan wrote, and plead the Fifth Amendment. – READ MORE

More than 20 White House personnel have voluntarily given interviews to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team investigating Russia’s actions during the 2016 election, Fox News has learned.

A personal attorney for President Donald Trump also said the White House turned over more than 20,000 pages of records to investigators, calling the level of cooperation and transparency “unprecedented.”

According to a summary of records and witness interviews reviewed by Fox News, 17 campaign employees — plus 11 others affiliated with the campaign – also have spoken with Mueller’s team or congressional committees.

Among those who have been interviewed by Mueller’s team, or are expected to be, include former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer; White House Communications Director Hope Hicks; and former White House adviser Steve Bannon. – READ MORE