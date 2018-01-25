Report Shows Stark Debt Differences Between GOP, Dem Cities

Cities with Democratic mayors have nearly three times as much debt as Republican-run cities, according to a new report by an organization that tracks the finances of state and local governments.

The report by Truth in Accounting, “Financial State of the Cities,” examines the debt load of the nation’s 75 biggest cities. It does not reference the partisan affiliations of the leaders of those cities, but the 52 with Democratic mayors have an average debt of $9,796.15 per taxpayer.

That compares with an average of $3,563.16 per resident for the 19 Republican-run jurisdictions.

Six of the cities have nonpartisan mayoral offices.

The organization produced a similar report in September 2017 showing that states with Democratic governors and Democratic-controlled legislatures on average had more debt than Republican-run states.

Truth in Accounting President Sheila Weinberg said cities have gotten into long-term debt problems for a variety of reasons. Some have suffered economic disruptions that reduced their tax bases. Some have experienced population loss. But much of the problems also have to do with differences in philosophy and political decisions. – READ MORE

Sen. Pat Toomey called for Republicans to use the nuclear option if Democrats try to block the next spending bill.

“My idea is simple. We go down to the floor. And we move to take up the first appropriation bill. And if that is blocked, if the consideration of the bill is blocked, then we should change the rules so that a simple majority is all it takes to move onto an appropriation bill,” Mr. Toomey, Pennsylvania Republican, said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

Mr. Toomey said once the Senate negotiates spending levels for the next two fiscal years there is “no excuse” to block an appropriations bill from being taken up.- READ MORE

The White House will announce its own bill which codifies DACA into law and fulfills its stated immigration priorities next Monday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced at Wednesday’s White House briefing.

“This framework will fulfill the four agreed-upon pillars: securing the border and closing legal loopholes; ending extended-family chain migration; cancelling the visa lottery, and providing a permanent solution on DACA,” Sander’s statement said.

The press secretary gave scant information to reporters on what the permanent fix for the Obama-era protections for illegal immigrants will entail. Options include merely shielding these illegal immigrants from deportation and allowing them have work permits, grant them temporary protected status, or offer them a pathway to citizenship. – READ MORE

