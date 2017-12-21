ANOTHER TAX WIN: Fifth Third Bancorp Is Raising Min Wage to $15 and Dropping $13.5M on Bonuses Thanks to Tax Bill

Fifth Third Bancorp on Wednesday announced a plan to “raise its minimum hourly wage for all employees to $15, and distribute a one-time bonus of $1,000 for more than 13,500 employees” after the passage of the GOP tax bill, CNBC reported.

JUST IN: Fifth Third Bancorp announces plan "to raise its minimum hourly wage for all employees to $15, and distribute a one-time bonus of $1,000 for more than 13,500 employees" following passage of tax bill. https://t.co/iv4i2MTAkO — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 20, 2017

Fifth Third said that the tax cuts resulting from the GOP tax bill backed by President Donald Trump will allow it to pass on the benefits to employees.

Fifth Third … said the tax cut allowed it to re-evaluate its employee pay and pass along some of the windfall. Nearly 3,000 workers will see hourly wages rise to $15. The $1,000 one-time bonus is expected to be paid by the end of this year, the bank said, assuming President Trump signs it by Christmas. – READ MORE

