Minnesota city council reinstates Pledge of Allegiance after widespread backlash

A Minnesota city council on Monday reportedly agreed to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at meetings, weeks after the group sparked a widespread — and high-reaching — backlash by removing the pledge’s recital.

Officials for St. Louis Park unanimously voted to reinstate the pledge.

“I’ve concluded that I made a mistake and I’m sorry and I’m asking for forgiveness,” city council member Steve Hallifan said at the meeting, according to FOX9.

MAYOR OF ST. LOUIS PARK, MINNESOTA WANTS CITY COUNCIL TO RESTORE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCEVideo

The city council, which is in controversial Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 5th congressional district, created an uproar after a June 17 unanimous vote which amended the procedural rules to cut the pledge from the start of each session. The change came as part of an effort to serve a more “diverse community,” council member Tim Brausen said during the June meeting.

"We concluded that in order to create a more welcoming environment to a diverse community we're going to forgo saying the Pledge of Allegiance before every meeting," Brausen said.


