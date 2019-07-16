Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Illinois Father of Two Locked Up on $1M Bail

An illegal alien accused of killing father of two, Corey Cottrell, is now being held on a $1 million bail after pleading not guilty following a deadly hit-and-run in the sanctuary state of Illinois.

Jose Rodriguez, a 27-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, is accused of running a red light on June 22 in Bloomington, Illinois, causing him to hit and kill 39-year-old Corey Cottrell, a father of two daughters, who was riding his motorcycle at the time and was on his way to see his mother, Kathy.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez fled the scene of the crash after hitting Cottrell. The following day, the illegal alien turned himself into law enforcement officials and has since been charged with causing a deadly hit-and-run and driving without a license.

On Friday, while the Cottrell held services for Corey, Rodriguez pleaded not guilty in court to causing the deadly hit-and-run and was given a $1 million bail in response by McClain County, Illinois, Judge Bill Yoder. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were nearby ready to take the illegal alien into custody should he have been released. – READ MORE