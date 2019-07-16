‘Exhausting’: Crenshaw Blasts the ‘out of Control’ Political Rhetoric That Is Flooding Washington DC

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) shared just how “exhausting” it is in Washington, D.C., with the constant fighting between political factions.

“Rhetoric in politics is out of control,” the Republican lawmaker tweeted late Monday. He pointed to three examples of the rhetoric, which include the U.S. border detention facilities being called concentration camps, the infighting in the Democratic caucus, and President Donald Trump’s recent clash with Democratic Congress members.

Crenshaw has one word for it all: “exhausting.”

I check if there’s a crazy comment I have to weigh in on daily. Rhetoric in politics is out of control.



•CBP agents aren’t Nazis running concentration camps.



•Pelosi isn’t racist.



•POTUS shouldn’t suggest Congresswomen should leave because of their rhetoric.



Exhausting. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) July 15, 2019

Crenshaw put his foot down that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents shouldn’t be compared to Nazi’s. – READ MORE