Minneapolis Residents Sue City Over Spike In Crime, Demand City Stop Campaign To Defund Police

Residents of Minneapolis, Minnesota, shocked by the recent spike in crime, sued the city on Thursday, demanding the Minneapolis City Council abandon its plan to defund and disband the Minneapolis Police Department and claiming that the city council has violated the city’s charter by allowing the number of police officers to dwindle.

Following George Floyd’s death while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department, the Minneapolis City Council moved almost immediately to defund and disband the city’s law enforcement divisions and replace them with community-oriented alternatives.

Although members of the council, including its president, were adamant about the move – the president even went so far as to say that protection from crime was a “privilege” – they were stopped by the Minneapolis Charter Commission, which blocked their proposal.

Now residents are saying the City Council's plan to defund the police department has encouraged crime and, at the same time, left Minneapolis residents unprotected.

